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Tianjin Zinc: Market Trading Sentiment Weakens as Holiday Approaches [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)
[Tianjin Zinc: Market Trading Sentiment Weak Ahead of Holiday] In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 26,540-26,770 yuan/mt, Zijin traded at 26,730-26,940 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot traded near 26,510-26,680 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 100-150 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Huzinc was quoted at 28,305 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Tianjin was quoted at a discount of 55 yuan/mt against Shanghai.

SMM, September 24: In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 26,540-26,770 yuan/mt, with Zijin transactions at 26,730-26,940 yuan/mt. Transactions for #1 zinc ingot were around 26,510-26,680 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 100-150 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, while Huxin was quoted at 28,305 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of around 55 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market. As of the midday close, the high-priced brand Zijin was at a premium of around 100-150 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the Tianjin region, the purchasing sentiment for refined zinc was 1.75, and the selling sentiment was 2.25. Futures consolidated at highs, with downstream players mainly on the sidelines and limited inquiries. Cargo pick-up mainly involved previously priced zinc ingot, while traders were not active in selling. Premiums held steady, and overall market trading sentiment was weak.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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