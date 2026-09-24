Ningbo Zinc: Futures Zinc Prices Consolidate, Downstream Purchases as Needed [SMM Midday Review]

[Ningbo Zinc: Futures zinc prices consolidate, downstream purchases as needed] The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market is around 26,725-26,825 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo are quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and at a premium of 15 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area are against the 2610 contract.

Transaction prices for mainstream 0# zinc brands in the Ningbo market were around 26,725-26,825 yuan/mt. Regular Ningbo brands were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 15 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, with mainstream quotes in Ningbo mainly referenced against the 2610 contract. In the first time period, Anning was quoted at a premium of -30 to 20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Qilin at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu -v (99.998) at a premium of 110 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract; in the second time period, traders’ quotes were flat versus the previous time period. With the Double Festival holiday approaching, overall market quotes were relatively chaotic. In the morning session, futures zinc prices consolidated, and downstream enterprises had previously restocked by purchasing as needed. Today, the market mostly stayed on the sidelines, and overall purchasing performance was average.

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