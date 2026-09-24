[Pr-Nd] Prices Sentiment Warms Up Amid China-US Summit in Washington and Q4 Export Expectations, but Fundamentals Should Prevail [SMM Analysis]

On the evening of September 23 Beijing time and the afternoon of September 23 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington by special plane for a state visit to the US at the invitation of US President Trump, with the itinerary running through September 25. An advance Chinese economic and trade team had traveled to New York to take part in related talks. On the China-US economic and trade agenda, rare earths and critical minerals remain one of the key themes drawing close market attention.