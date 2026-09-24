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International News Boosts Pr-Nd Prices Amid Subdued Market Sentiment Ahead of Holiday

Published: Sep 24, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Influenced by international news, market expectations for future NdFeB exports improved, driving Pr-Nd prices up today. As of 11:30 a.m., spot Pr-Nd oxide was quoted at 737,000-739,000 yuan/mt, up 2,500 yuan/mt from the previous day, while spot Pr-Nd alloy was quoted at 893,000-900,000 yuan/mt, up 9,000 yuan/mt from the previous day. However, with the holiday approaching, downstream NdFeB magnetic material producers remained on the sidelines, with subdued purchasing and selling sentiment.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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