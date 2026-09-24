[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd pulls back from highs, dysprosium and terbium weaken in tandem
[Pr-Nd pulls back from highs, Dy and Tb weaken in tandem] Yesterday, Pr-Nd oxide ended its upward trend. Price holds from the previous two days were not confirmed by transactions, and offers pulled back from highs. Although sellers quoted firmly yesterday afternoon, inquiries from metal enterprises turned sluggish, with limited actual transaction volume. Dysprosium oxide prices remained stable, with sporadic inquiries in the market and few actual deals. Terbium oxide prices were temporarily steady, with little response to higher offers, and transactions mostly concentrated at lower prices.