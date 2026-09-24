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Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Demand Released, Accelerating Building Materials Social Inventory Destocking This Period

Published: Sep 24, 2026 11:18 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Building materials social inventory: According to an SMM survey, total building materials social inventory destocking accelerated this period. As of September 24, 2026, SMM building materials social inventory stood at 4.7475 million mt, down 345,500 mt WoW, a decline of 6.78%. The main reason is that this survey period was close to the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, and downstream end-user stockpiling demand was released, driving accelerated destocking of social inventory.
Regional social inventory: All regions showed a destocking trend this period, with east China seeing the most notable inventory destocking. This was mainly because some steel mills around Hangzhou chose to sell steel billets externally, resulting in low rebar production. Additionally, Hangzhou's recent price advantage was modest, so incoming resources from other regions were relatively limited. On the other hand, pre-holiday downstream stockpiling demand was released, end-user purchases increased, and trading volume remained sustained, leading to rapid inventory destocking. In addition, south China recently experienced tight logistics, with concentrated demand release. Combined with the approaching National Day holiday, some project sites engaged in stockpiling, and overall inventory destocking improved. Inventory in other regions basically destocked at a normal pace.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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