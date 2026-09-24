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ACG Updates Gediktepe Production Guidance, Bringing Enriched-Ore Copper and Zinc Start-Up Forward to Q3 2027

Published: Sep 24, 2026 11:03 (GMT+8)

ACG Metals revised 2026 production guidance for Gediktepe in Türkiye to 12,000–14,000 tonnes of copper equivalent, including expected sulphide output of 4,000 tonnes of zinc and 2,200 tonnes of copper. A measured commissioning schedule shifts approximately three months of sulphide production into 2027. The updated mine plan forecasts average annual production of approximately 36,000 tonnes CuEq during 2027–2031, around 60% above the midpoint of the original 20,000–25,000-tonne target.

The enriched ore treatment project now targets concurrent gold-silver doré and copper-zinc concentrate production in Q3 2027, replacing phased development and bringing copper-zinc output forward from Q1 2029. Initial capital expenditure is estimated at US$60.4 million, with planned throughput of up to 800,000 tonnes of ore annually and assumed copper and zinc recoveries of 86% and 63%, respectively

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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