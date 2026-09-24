ACG Metals revised 2026 production guidance for Gediktepe in Türkiye to 12,000–14,000 tonnes of copper equivalent, including expected sulphide output of 4,000 tonnes of zinc and 2,200 tonnes of copper. A measured commissioning schedule shifts approximately three months of sulphide production into 2027. The updated mine plan forecasts average annual production of approximately 36,000 tonnes CuEq during 2027–2031, around 60% above the midpoint of the original 20,000–25,000-tonne target.

The enriched ore treatment project now targets concurrent gold-silver doré and copper-zinc concentrate production in Q3 2027, replacing phased development and bringing copper-zinc output forward from Q1 2029. Initial capital expenditure is estimated at US$60.4 million, with planned throughput of up to 800,000 tonnes of ore annually and assumed copper and zinc recoveries of 86% and 63%, respectively