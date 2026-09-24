[Countdown to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's New Base Commencement]

Recently, GENMA completed the delivery of a 1,200-mt shipbuilding gantry crane for Jiangsu Yangzi Hongyuan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a new base under Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, marking further improvement of key production equipment at the Yangzi Hongyuan green high-tech clean energy ship manufacturing base. After the equipment was delivered, GENMA has simultaneously arranged after-sales engineers to provide on-site service, offering round-the-clock technical support covering equipment operation, daily inspection, fault prevention, and emergency handling, working closely with the client to ensure stable equipment operation and production continuity. The Yangzi Hongyuan green high-tech clean energy ship manufacturing base is a major project invested by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group with approximately 3 billion yuan. It was signed and settled in Jingjiang in July 2024, officially commenced construction on February 19 last year, and is expected to be completed within this year. As a major project of Jiangsu Province in 2025, the Yangzi Hongyuan project is an important layout for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group's transformation and upgrading, with products developing toward higher-end, greener, and higher-quality directions. The base aims to build a world-class demonstration zone for high-quality development of clean energy gas ships. Following the planning concepts of intelligence and digitalization, it promotes modern shipbuilding models and builds a modern intelligent factory. Upon completion, the project will become the main base for constructing Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group's existing green clean energy ship orders. The project will utilize a shoreline length of approximately 1,320 meters and cover an area of about 1,300 mu, with construction of one 300,000 DWT shipbuilding dock, one 200,000 DWT outfitting quay, and one 100,000 DWT harbor basin, with an annual capacity of approximately 800,000 DWT. After reaching full production, the project is expected to achieve an annual output value of no less than 10 billion yuan and average annual comprehensive taxes and fees of no less than 300 million yuan. After being put into use, the new shipbuilding base will be able to meet the demand for constructing more clean energy ships. In March this year, Yangzi Hongyuan undertook its first batch of new ship orders, building 1,100 TEU container ships for SITC International. At present, the three major workshops—the processing workshop, block workshop, and pipe outfitting workshop—have all been fully put into use, and shipbuilding tasks are being accelerated. As the base gradually commenced production, Yangzi Hongyuan has begun contributing new revenue to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. In Q2 2026, the base recognized shipbuilding revenue of 545 million yuan, becoming a new growth driver for the Group's shipbuilding business.