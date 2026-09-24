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【Flash | Will Indium Phosphide Enter Today’s US-China Summit Agenda?】

Published: Sep 24, 2026 10:35 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Could indium phosphide become a minor-metal issue with major implications at today’s U.S.-China summit? China introduced export controls and licensing requirements for indium-related items in February 2025, while expanding AI datacenter optical connectivity continues to lift demand for Indium Phosphide (InP) wafers, epiwafers and lasers. Following the leaders’ May summit, the White House listed indium among the critical-mineral shortages China would address, without announcing removal of existing controls. Whether today’s meeting will produce further clarity on InP export licensing remains uncertain. SMM believes an improved licensing process could ease overseas supply uncertainty; without progress, tension between rising AI optical demand and constrained material flows may persist.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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