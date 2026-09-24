[SMM Chromium Flash] Rising Attacks on Pakistan's Balochistan Mining Routes Threaten Chromite Supply Chain
Attacks linked to extractive operations in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan province are increasing, with the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) recording 38 incidents connected with extractive activities between January and September 2026, taking the three-year total above 130. Chromite is among the minerals extracted in the province, and ACLED data show that nearly 90% of attacks linked to mineral projects occur along roads, where militants target vehicles transporting minerals and supplies rather than directly attacking heavily secured mine sites.
The security situation could add pressure to Pakistan's chromite supply and logistics chain, particularly as Balochistan's limited road and rail infrastructure leaves mineral producers dependent on key transport corridors. Earlier this year, the Balochistan Goods Truck Owners Association also announced a strike over attacks on trucks carrying chromite and other minerals, highlighting the direct logistics risk to the sector. With Pakistan seeking to develop its mineral resources and attract international investment, continued disruption along mining routes could increase transportation costs and complicate the movement of chromite from producing areas to processing and export hubs.