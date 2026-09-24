[SMM Chromium Flash] Madagascar's KRAOMA Moves to Restart Brieville Chrome Mining After Years of Inactivity

Madagascar's state-owned chrome producer Kraomita Malagasy (KRAOMA) is preparing to resume extraction at its Brieville chrome operation, after years of inactivity. The company's interim management has begun reforms and discussions with employees, while part of the funds recovered through an anti-corruption investigation has been used to settle six months of outstanding wages, with the company also allocating funds toward restarting operations at Brieville. KRAOMA has reportedly not exported chrome since 2019. The potential restart could return a previously dormant African chrome-ore supplier to the international market. KRAOMA historically produced high-grade chromite concentrate, while Madagascar's chrome sector has faced prolonged financial, operational and governance challenges. With international chrome prices having improved from the levels that contributed to KRAOMA's earlier difficulties, a successful restart could create additional African supply and potentially broaden sourcing options for Chinese chrome-ore consumers. However, the timing and scale of any renewed production and exports remain subject to KRAOMA's operational and financial recovery.