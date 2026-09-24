SMM learned that a six-month rental demand for 910B2 has emerged in east China, with a scale of 10 units, and the buyer is an operator. Market feedback indicates that the inventory of this model's computing power resources is tight. In the same region, inventory stood at 32 units in July, with 15 to 20 units remaining vacant from June to August. After 18 units were transacted in August, the quoted price rose from 11,500 yuan to 14,000 yuan per unit per month. SMM believes that within two months, the situation shifted from nearly half vacant to tight inventory, and the available rental stock has been absorbed. The fact that operators are entering the market to rent while also leasing out through centralised procurement reflects a phased gap in their resource pools.