[SMM Computing Power News] Leasable resources of 910B2 at county-level telecom operators in east China have bottomed out.

SMM has learned that leasable resources of the 910B2 in east China have tightened further, with multiple operators' county-level companies reporting that leasable resources have bottomed out. Previously in the same region, inventory of this model stood at 32 units in July, with 15 to 20 units vacant from June to August. After 18 units were transacted in August, inventory turned tight, and a six-month rental demand for 10 units has emerged today. SMM believes that resource tightness has extended from provincial and municipal levels to county-level companies, while the low-price resource pool from operators' centralised procurement channels is narrowing simultaneously. The previous direct supply price support of 12,000 yuan per unit per month is weakening.