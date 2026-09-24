Tender Announcement for Titanium-Iron Cored Wire of Angang Lianzhong (Guangzhou) Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.

1. Tender Conditions

The tenderee for this tender project, Titanium-Iron Cored Wire (AGGZLZHGZHD260923321054), is Angang Lianzhong (Guangzhou) Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. The funds for the tender project are self-raised. The project has met the conditions for tendering, and public tender is now conducted.

2. Project Overview and Tender Scope

2.1 Project name: Titanium-Iron Cored Wire

2.2 If the tender fails, it will be converted to other procurement methods: converted to negotiated procurement, converted to direct procurement

2.3 For the tender content, scope, and scale of this project, see the attachment "Bill of Materials Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this tender.

3.2 This tender requires bidders to meet the following qualification requirements:

See the attachment (if necessary)

3.3 This tender requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 5 million yuan or above

Distribution-type registered capital: 5 million yuan or above

3.4 This tender requires bidders to meet the following performance requirements:

See the attachment (if necessary)

3.5 This tender requires bidders to meet the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See the attachment (if necessary)

Capability requirements: See the attachment (if necessary)

Other requirements: See the attachment for details.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered according to law, bids from dishonest judgment debtors are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Tender Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the tender, please log in to the Angang Smart Tender and Bid Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn from 09:00 on September 24, 2026 to 13:00 on October 15, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter) to download the electronic tender documents.

Click to view tender details: