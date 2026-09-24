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Iran's President Defends Sovereignty at UN, US Walks Out; Tehran Sets Conditions for Talks

Published: Sep 24, 2026 09:17 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metal Express] Iran's president said in his UN General Assembly speech that the country does not accept threats from powerful nations, stressing its stance on safeguarding national sovereignty, while US representatives walked out during the speech. Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary said Tehran will not rush into talks and that reopening the Strait of Hormuz requires Iran's conditions to be met. Tasnim News Agency, closely linked to the Revolutionary Guard, said the Iranian foreign minister's contact with the US envoy was unauthorized, describing it as a "mistake" and demanding an explanation. Iran also warned neighboring countries not to comply with US restrictions on airlines.

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