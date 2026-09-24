A major plant in Southwest China successfully won the bid for 25 mt in metal content of crude selenium [SMM Selenium]

SMM, September 24: According to official information from a major southwestern producer, 25 mt of crude selenium (metal content) offered for public sale was successfully transacted yesterday. SMM has learned that the final buyer was not officially disclosed, but the final transaction price was officially stated at 145,000 yuan/mt. This transaction price is considerably higher than recent market prices, and such a high tender result also surprised the market. Following the news, crude selenium suppliers in the market have temporarily halted shipments, and the selenium dioxide and refined selenium markets have also entered a state of holding back from selling, with many traders raising their offers. The recent upward trend in crude selenium auction prices also demonstrates that trading activity in the selenium market has been continuously strengthening, and industry participants' overall confidence in the future direction of selenium market prices has also been growing.