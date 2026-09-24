Metals fell across nearly the board overnight; LME copper, COMEX gold, stainless steel, and coking coal dropped over 1%, while COMEX and SHFE silver slid over 2% [Overnight Market]

SMM, September 24:

In the metals market:

Overnight, base metals on both domestic and overseas markets generally fell, with only SHFE aluminum and SHFE zinc rising together. SHFE zinc gained 0.17%, SHFE aluminum edged up 0.02%, LME copper led the decline with a drop of 1.13%, LME tin fell 0.94%, SHFE nickel lost 0.9%, and fluctuations in the remaining metals were relatively small. The alumina main contract fell 0.66%, and the cast aluminum main contract slipped 0.23%.

Overnight, ferrous metals declined across the board. Stainless steel fell 1.3%, hot-rolled coil dropped 0.24%, rebar and iron ore both slipped around 0.1%. In coking coal and coke, coking coal fell 1.06%, and coke lost 0.33%.

Overnight in precious metals, as of the overnight close, COMEX gold fell 1.23%, and COMEX silver dropped 2.4%. Domestically, SHFE gold lost 0.98%, and SHFE silver fell 2.51%.

Overnight closing prices as of 6:40 a.m. on September 24:

Macro front

Domestic news:

[Xi Jinping leaves Beijing for state visit to the US] President Xi Jinping departed Beijing by special plane at the invitation of US President Trump for a state visit to the United States. Accompanying Xi on the visit are his wife Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs. (CCTV News)

[PBOC to conduct overnight reverse repo operations from September 28 to October 8] PBOC: To better match the short-term liquidity needs of the banking system, the People's Bank of China will conduct overnight reverse repo operations from September 28 to October 8, using a fixed-rate, quantity tender approach, with daily operation volume not exceeding 1,000 billion yuan. (Jin10 Data APP)

[MIIT: Accelerate the promotion of carbon peaking actions in the industrial sector] The 2026 National Symposium on Green and Low-Carbon Development in Industry and Information Technology was held on September 23 in Yichang, Hubei Province. The meeting emphasized that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, it is necessary to implement the "15th Five-Year Plan for Green and Low-Carbon Industrial Development," adhere to a problem-oriented approach, consolidate the work foundation, continuously optimize and improve policies, regulations, and standards systems, and effectively promote new breakthroughs in green and low-carbon development through reform-oriented thinking. It is necessary to accelerate the promotion of carbon peaking actions in the industrial sector, enhance the ability to create green industrial value, the supply capacity of green equipment and products, the innovation capacity of green and low-carbon technologies, and the capacity for integrated intelligent and green development. It is also necessary to improve the industrial resource recycling system and the green manufacturing and service system, so as to make new and greater contributions to promoting the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development. (Jin10 Data APP)

[National Energy Administration: As of end-August 2026, the total number of EV charging infrastructure units (guns) in China reached 24.223 million]On September 23, the National Energy Administration released national EV charging facility data for August 2026. According to data from the national charging facility monitoring service platform, as of end-August 2026, the total number of EV charging infrastructure units (guns) in China reached 24.223 million, up 39.6% YoY. Of this total, public charging facilities (guns) numbered 5.16 million, up 19.5% YoY, with total rated power reaching 262 million kW and average power per gun at approximately 50.69 kW; private charging facilities (guns) numbered 19.063 million, up 46.3% YoY, with installed electricity capacity for private charging facilities reaching 163 million kVA. (Jin10 Data APP)

US dollar:

As of the overnight close, the US dollar index rose 0.59% to 101.13, posting a three-day winning streak. As the market bets that the US Fed will raise interest rates further, the dollar rose to its highest level against a basket of currencies since end-July. The US Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week and signaled at least one more hike this year. As market expectations for further rate hikes continued to build, the dollar found support. During European afternoon trading, renewed gains in energy prices also boosted the dollar, with Brent crude oil prices climbing back above $100 per barrel. Given the dollar's safe-haven attributes and the US's status as a net oil exporter, rising energy prices typically favour the dollar. However, as rate expectations became the dominant factor, the dollar's sensitivity to oil price fluctuations has diminished somewhat. "The medium and long-term dollar strengthening trend we previously forecast may finally be starting to materialise," Steve Englander, strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, said in a report. (Jin10 Data)

US Fed Governor Barr said that to ensure inflation pulls back to target in a timely manner, the US Fed may need to raise interest rates further. Barr said on Wednesday that he supported the US Fed's decision last week to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, and that risks to achieving the US Fed's inflation target have risen. He said: "Inflation remains above our 2% target and has not yet shown a clear trend of returning to target in a timely manner. Under my baseline scenario, further policy adjustments may be needed to ensure inflation pulls back to target in a timely manner." Barr said that over the past year and a half, the US economy has experienced a series of shocks that have intensified upward pressure on prices. These include tariffs, the Middle East conflict, disruptions caused by Russia's war on Ukraine, and the recent surge in investment demand to support AI infrastructure development. (Jin10 Data APP)

Kevin Hassett, Director of the US White House National Economic Council, on Wednesday criticized Fed officials who have recently voiced support for further rate hikes, saying that with core inflation already near 2%, continued tightening by the US Fed is concerning. Hassett said, "Why raise rates again?" and questioned recent remarks by some officials not appointed by Trump who have expressed support for more hikes. Hassett said Fed Chairman Warsh is managing a "highly politicized Fed," and restoring the Fed's independence is an important task he faces. Hassett also criticized the fact that some senior Fed officials continue to serve at the Fed even after leaving their original leadership posts. He singled out Powell and Barr, arguing that this situation differs from past practice following leadership transitions at the Fed. Recently, multiple Fed officials have released hawkish signals. Barr said further rate hikes may be needed to push inflation back to the 2% target; Collins and Musalem also expressed support for further hikes. The Fed's latest economic projections show that 16 officials expect at least one more rate hike this year. (Jin10 Data APP)

According to CME "Fed Watch": The probability of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at 3.75%-4.00% at the October meeting is 30.3%, and the probability of a 25bp hike is 69.7%. The probability of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at 3.75%-4.00% by December is 6.5%, the probability of a cumulative 25bp hike is 38.7%, and the probability of a cumulative 50bp hike is 54.8%. (Jin10 Data APP)

In other currencies:

The South African Reserve Bank raised borrowing costs for the second time this year, as policymakers sought to curb resurgent price pressures triggered by the ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine. The SARB Governor announced on Wednesday that the six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to raise the benchmark rate by 25bp to 7.25%. The decision was in line with market expectations. The Governor said, "In a highly uncertain environment, we have adopted a prudent approach to setting interest rates, but we remain focused on our mandate of maintaining price stability. As the current shocks subside, it is crucial that inflation pulls back to 3%, and we are committed to achieving that goal." After the decision was announced, the South African rand recovered some of its earlier losses. (Jin10 Data APP)

GBP/USD fell to a 12-week low, as the Bank of England took a cautious approach to rate hikes, diverging from the US Fed's tightening monetary policy. Markets are betting that the US Fed will raise rates further. The US Fed raised rates by 25bp last week and signaled at least one more hike this year, driving the US dollar higher. By contrast, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged last week and avoided sending strong signals about the prospects for future hikes. Meanwhile, the latest UK PMI survey data came in weaker than expected. The pound fell as much as 0.6% to a low of $1.3260. (Jin10 Data APP)

On the macro front:

Data due today include US initial jobless claims for the week ended September 19, US Q2 current account, US August new home sales annualized, Australia August seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, Switzerland central bank policy rate as of September 24, Germany September IFO business climate index, UK September CBI distributive trades survey balance, and Canada July retail sales MoM.

In addition, the Swiss National Bank will announce its rate decision. FOMC permanent voter and New York Fed President Williams will hold a fireside chat with former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean at the London Macro Policy Forum. 2027 FOMC voter and Richmond Fed President Barkin will participate in a fireside chat at an economics club. 2026 FOMC voter and Cleveland Fed President Hammack will deliver opening remarks at a conference. 2026 FOMC voter and Philadelphia Fed President Paulson will speak at a fintech conference. China will open a new round of refined oil price adjustment window (TBD). President Xi Jinping is on a state visit to the US from September 23 to 25.

Crude oil:

At the overnight close, oil prices rose across both benchmarks, with WTI up 2.42% and Brent up 3.04%, reversing a five-session losing streak. The Iranian president's blunt refusal to yield to the US reignited geopolitical risk premium, while reports of a potential US diesel export ban triggered brief wild swings in the market.

Iranian President Pezeshkian's tough remarks at the UN General Assembly in New York were seen as a key catalyst for Wednesday's oil price gains. According to CCTV, Pezeshkian said Iran will not surrender in a war against the US, but believes the conflict can be ended through diplomatic channels. He also said Iran will not accept being forced into concessions through power, sanctions, or military threats. This was a direct response to US President Trump's warning at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the US could "destroy" Iran.

Meanwhile, data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that US EIA crude oil inventories unexpectedly increased by 3 million barrels last week, cooling optimism that had briefly emerged about the return of Middle East supply. US diesel futures tumbled about 5% at one point during the day on reports that the US might impose a diesel export ban, although the White House subsequently denied such plans. (Wall Street Journal)

On the data front, EIA data released on Wednesday showed that for the week ended September 18, US EIA crude oil inventories rose 3 million barrels MoM to 426.4 million barrels, far from analyst expectations for a draw of 641,000 barrels. This unexpected inventory buildup partially offset the upward pressure on oil prices from geopolitical tensions. However, inventories of refined products such as gasoline and distillates declined, providing some support to the refined products market. (Wall Street CN)