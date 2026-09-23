logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Escondida Copper Mine Fully Halts Operations After Fatal Accident; Restart Awaits Regulatory Clearance

Published: Sep 24, 2026 06:19 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile’s Atacama Desert announced on September 23 that a contractor was killed in an accident involving a front-end loader during equipment maintenance. All operations at the mine were subsequently suspended.

Escondida expects copper production to reach up to 1.26 million tonnes in fiscal 2026. Chile’s mining regulator Sernageomin has dispatched personnel to investigate the incident. Under local procedures, operations cannot resume after a fatal accident until inspectors confirm that the site is safe. No restart timeline has been provided.

Meanwhile, Escondida’s supervisors’ union is preparing to mobilise members to reject the latest wage proposal. The combination of labour uncertainty and the production halt has increased near-term supply risks.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Copper prices consolidate and pull back domestically and internationally as a stronger US dollar weighs on copper [SMM Copper Morning Comment]
13 mins ago
Copper prices consolidate and pull back domestically and internationally as a stronger US dollar weighs on copper [SMM Copper Morning Comment]
Read More
Copper prices consolidate and pull back domestically and internationally as a stronger US dollar weighs on copper [SMM Copper Morning Comment]
Copper prices consolidate and pull back domestically and internationally as a stronger US dollar weighs on copper [SMM Copper Morning Comment]
13 mins ago
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
12 hours ago
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
Read More
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
12 hours ago
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
12 hours ago
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
Read More
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
[SMM Analysis: 2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdown Plans – Wire and Cable] The National Day holiday is just around the corner, and most wire and cable enterprises have completed their holiday shutdown and production plan arrangements for their workshops. SMM conducted a survey on the holiday arrangements of some copper wire and cable enterprises in the industry and compiled the results as follows...
12 hours ago
Related News
news
Copper prices consolidate and pull back domestically and internationally as a stronger US dollar weighs on copper [SMM Copper Morning Comment]
Sep 24, 2026 08:52 (GMT+8)
news
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
Sep 23, 2026 20:37 (GMT+8)
news
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
Sep 23, 2026 20:12 (GMT+8)
news
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
Sep 23, 2026 20:12 (GMT+8)