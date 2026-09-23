BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile’s Atacama Desert announced on September 23 that a contractor was killed in an accident involving a front-end loader during equipment maintenance. All operations at the mine were subsequently suspended.

Escondida expects copper production to reach up to 1.26 million tonnes in fiscal 2026. Chile’s mining regulator Sernageomin has dispatched personnel to investigate the incident. Under local procedures, operations cannot resume after a fatal accident until inspectors confirm that the site is safe. No restart timeline has been provided.

Meanwhile, Escondida’s supervisors’ union is preparing to mobilise members to reject the latest wage proposal. The combination of labour uncertainty and the production halt has increased near-term supply risks.