August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, China's copper foil (HS codes: 74101100, 74102190) imports in August 2026 totaled 8,316 mt, up 5.51% MoM and up 21.9% YoY. Cumulative imports from January to August 2026 reached 61,400 mt, up 14.7% YoY. Copper foil exports in August 2026 totaled 6,658 mt, down 5.77% MoM but up 27.41% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August 2026 reached 53,400 mt, up 63.48% YoY.

China's copper foil import value in August 2026 was $201.392 million, up 62.65% YoY and up 6.89% MoM. Cumulative copper foil import value from January to August 2026 was $1.358841 billion, up 44.16% YoY.

China's copper foil export value in August 2026 was $116.577 million, up 68.38% YoY but down 2.28% MoM. Cumulative copper foil export value from January to August 2026 was $875.847 million, up 107.69% YoY.

China's copper foil trade deficit in August 2026 was approximately $84.815 million, up about $15.695 million MoM from $69.12 million in July 2026.

By trade mode, China imported 6,509.7 mt of copper foil via Ordinary Trade in August 2026, 198.2 mt via processing trade with supplied materials, 890.5 mt via processing trade with imported materials, 698 mt via special customs supervision zones, and 12 mt via other trade modes.

China exported 1,301.1 mt of copper foil via Ordinary Trade in August 2026, 1,775.16 mt via processing trade with supplied materials, 2,875.64 mt via processing trade with imported materials, 630.39 mt via special customs supervision zones, and 76.31 mt via other trade modes.

By country and region, China's main copper foil import sources in August 2026 were Taiwan, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with import volumes of 4,441.83 mt, 1,475.93 mt, and 746.21 mt, respectively.

China's main copper foil export destinations in August 2026 were Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia, with export volumes of 1,543.33 mt, 863 mt, and 712.5 mt, respectively. In August 2026, China's imports of copper clad laminate (CCL) (HS code: 74102110) were 3,448.31 mt, up 0.9% YoY and down 15.72% MoM. From January to August 2026, China's cumulative CCL imports were 28,055.99 mt, up 6.11% YoY.

In August 2026, China's CCL exports were 9,204.78 mt, up 9.88% YoY and up 3.36% MoM. From January to August 2026, China's cumulative CCL exports were 67,195.43 mt, up 12.2% YoY.

Overall, in August 2026, China's copper foil imports rebounded MoM, while exports pulled back MoM, and the trade deficit widened somewhat. On the import side, there is a structural shortage of high-end copper foil for domestic high-speed PCBs and computing boards, coupled with phased restocking in the lithium battery industry chain, with robust downstream demand boosting import growth. The decline in exports was not due to weakening end-use demand outside China, but mainly because of strong domestic demand for lithium batteries and AI computing power, with domestic capacity prioritizing local orders. Looking ahead to September, imports are expected to continue to consolidate at highs, with demand for high-end copper foil imports still supported. End-use demand outside China remains steady, and as overseas channel inventory is fully digested, copper foil exports are expected to see a MoM recovery, though order diversion from new capacity outside China will still limit part of the rebound.