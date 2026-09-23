logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Capstone Copper Agrees to Sell Cozamin Mine to Luca Mining for Up to US$385 Million

Published: Sep 23, 2026 19:49 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Capstone Copper has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Cozamin copper-silver-zinc-lead mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, to Luca Mining Corp. for total consideration of up to US$385 million, as the company moves to streamline its portfolio and focus capital on its copper growth projects.​

Under the agreement, Capstone will receive US$275 million in upfront cash, subject to customary closing adjustments, US$15 million in Luca Mining shares and US$35 million in deferred consideration payable on the first anniversary of closing. Capstone could receive a further US$60 million in contingent cash payments linked to average annual LME copper prices during 2027-2029.​

Capstone said the transaction will strengthen its balance sheet and provide additional financial flexibility to support its growth pipeline. President and CEO Cashel Meagher said the divestment will enable the company to redeploy capital into high-return growth projects while allowing management to focus on copper growth opportunities in Chile and the United States.​

Capstone will also retain exposure to potential exploration upside at Cozamin through its shareholding in Luca following completion of the transaction. Luca Mining currently owns two producing mines in Mexico, the Campo Morado and Tahuehueto operations.​

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including stock exchange and Mexican National Antitrust Commission approval. The transaction is not subject to shareholder approval or financing conditions.​

The proposed sale reflects Capstone Copper's strategy to streamline its operating portfolio while directing additional financial resources toward its copper growth pipeline. Although the transaction does not represent an immediate change in Cozamin's copper production, the proceeds are expected to strengthen Capstone's balance sheet and provide greater financial flexibility as the company advances its growth projects. Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
25 mins ago
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
Read More
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
25 mins ago
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
49 mins ago
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
Read More
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
[SMM Analysis: 2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdown Plans – Wire and Cable] The National Day holiday is just around the corner, and most wire and cable enterprises have completed their holiday shutdown and production plan arrangements for their workshops. SMM conducted a survey on the holiday arrangements of some copper wire and cable enterprises in the industry and compiled the results as follows...
49 mins ago
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
49 mins ago
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
Read More
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
49 mins ago
Related News
news
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
Sep 23, 2026 20:37 (GMT+8)
news
2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]
Sep 23, 2026 20:12 (GMT+8)
news
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
Sep 23, 2026 20:12 (GMT+8)
news
Sinomine's Kitumba Copper Mine in Zambia Begins Full-Line Trial Production
Sep 23, 2026 20:02 (GMT+8)