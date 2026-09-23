Capstone Copper has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Cozamin copper-silver-zinc-lead mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, to Luca Mining Corp. for total consideration of up to US$385 million, as the company moves to streamline its portfolio and focus capital on its copper growth projects.​

Under the agreement, Capstone will receive US$275 million in upfront cash, subject to customary closing adjustments, US$15 million in Luca Mining shares and US$35 million in deferred consideration payable on the first anniversary of closing. Capstone could receive a further US$60 million in contingent cash payments linked to average annual LME copper prices during 2027-2029.​

Capstone said the transaction will strengthen its balance sheet and provide additional financial flexibility to support its growth pipeline. President and CEO Cashel Meagher said the divestment will enable the company to redeploy capital into high-return growth projects while allowing management to focus on copper growth opportunities in Chile and the United States.​

Capstone will also retain exposure to potential exploration upside at Cozamin through its shareholding in Luca following completion of the transaction. Luca Mining currently owns two producing mines in Mexico, the Campo Morado and Tahuehueto operations.​

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including stock exchange and Mexican National Antitrust Commission approval. The transaction is not subject to shareholder approval or financing conditions.​

The proposed sale reflects Capstone Copper's strategy to streamline its operating portfolio while directing additional financial resources toward its copper growth pipeline. Although the transaction does not represent an immediate change in Cozamin's copper production, the proceeds are expected to strengthen Capstone's balance sheet and provide greater financial flexibility as the company advances its growth projects. Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.