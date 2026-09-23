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SHFE lead 2611 contract overbought pullback, closing down 0.58% [Lead Futures Brief Comment]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 18:20 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 23:

The SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,415 yuan/mt in the intraday session. After a brief shot up at the open, it consolidated lower, dipping to a low of 16,315 yuan/mt. It rebounded slightly near the close and finally settled at 16,335 yuan/mt, down about 95 yuan/mt or 0.58% from the previous trading day's settlement price, forming a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. Trading volume was 58,226 lots and open interest stood at 72,723 lots. KDJ turned downward from the overbought zone, with the J value pulling back rapidly, signaling a clear short-term overbought correction. On the spot side, smelters adjusted prices and sold before the holiday, while downstream enterprises showed moderate purchasing interest, resulting in overall weak spot market transactions. With the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching and no night session on Thursday evening, the SHFE lead 2611 contract is expected to consolidate at highs above the 16,000 level in the short term, with limited room for pullback.

Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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