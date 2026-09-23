Tug-of-war between sellers and buyers continues, titanium dioxide market operates steadily [SMM Titanium Spot Express]

SMM, September 23:

SMM, September 23: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,059 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide were 12,500-14,800 yuan/mt, averaging 13,650 yuan/mt; anatase titanium dioxide was quoted at 12,000-13,000 yuan/mt, and chloride-process titanium dioxide at 15,300-16,800 yuan/mt. Titanium dioxide prices were flat overall today.

The titanium dioxide market was flat overall today. Supply side, some enterprises that had previously cut production resumed operations, lifting the industry operating rate. Factory inventory continued to destock, but social supply remained ample, and enterprises showed strong willingness to sell. Demand side, the September-October peak season brought phased restocking, with some producers scheduling orders into October. However, coating end-users were dragged by the weak recovery in the property chain, limiting order growth. Downstream acceptance of price hikes was low, with most purchases being small rigid-demand orders, and wait-and-see sentiment persisted in the market. The sulphuric acid market was in the doldrums, easing cost pressure on factories somewhat, but overall profitability remained under pressure. Overall, the market is currently in a game stage where cost support and weak demand check each other. Price increases landed mildly, and the short-term outlook is expected to consolidate on a strong note.