[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Liaodong region may consolidate

The domestic ore market in eastern Liaoning was largely stable today. Most traders had no contract orders, and inquiries for cargo were scarce, with only a few making small long-term purchases based on their own needs. Overall transactions were sluggish. Beneficiation plants, facing tight ROM ore supply, mostly maintained intermittent production. With no funding or inventory buildup pressure, their willingness to sell at low prices was weak, which supported ore prices. Overall demand showed no significant improvement, and in the afternoon, iron ore futures drifted lower, reinforcing traders' cautious wait-and-see sentiment. This increased resistance to market resource circulation and constrained ore prices. On balance, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate in the near term. [SMM Steel]