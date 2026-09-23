SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 23

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, the upward trend of Pr-Nd oxide was interrupted. Although most suppliers held firm quotes, inquiries and purchases from metal enterprises were sluggish, and actual order follow-through was weak. The price center of gadolinium oxide edged down slightly, with trading remaining sporadic. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy quotes were revised down slightly. Although large metal producers maintained relatively firm quotes, downstream magnetic material plants remained cautious in taking positions, with inquiry activity appearing sluggish. Gadolinium iron pulled back slightly in the afternoon, as holders showed limited willingness to concede on prices, but downstream inquiries were sluggish and actual orders were sporadic.