SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 23

U.S. Court Halts Dateline's Gold-Rare Earth Project in Mojave, Orders New Approval

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 A U.S. District Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction ordering Dateline Resources to halt operations at its Colosseum gold-rare earth project within California's Mojave National Preserve. The court ruled that the National Park Service's 2025 approval decision "violated the law," requiring the company to obtain updated approval to continue operating. Dateline has 10 weeks to secure the site and demobilize equipment and personnel. Managing Director Stephen Baghdadi expressed deep disappointment and said the company is considering appeal or compensation options. The project, adjacent to MP Materials' Mountain Pass mine, holds both gold resources and rare earth exploration potential and was previously deemed important for national security and economic development.