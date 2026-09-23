From September 20 to 21, Wang Hongzhi, Party Leadership Group Secretary and head of the National Energy Administration, led a team to Jilin to survey energy investment, winter peak energy and power supply, new-type power grid construction, and new fuel development. Wang Hongzhi stressed the need to expand the scale of energy investment and accelerate the construction of major energy projects. Fully advance new-type power grid construction and appropriately push forward the implementation of new-type power grid project tasks ahead of schedule. Leverage Jilin's resource advantages and actively and orderly promote the high-quality development of industries such as new energy, hydrogen energy, and green fuels. Broaden investment channels, improve service levels, and actively attract various enterprises, especially private enterprises, to participate in energy project construction. Solidly carry out all work related to winter peak energy and power supply to ensure the people stay warm through the winter. Attach great importance to workplace safety and safeguard high-quality energy development with high-level safety.