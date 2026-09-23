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[OECD: Fed and ECB Expected to Raise Rates Once More This Year, Hold Steady in 2027]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 17:14 (GMT+8)
The OECD expects the US Fed and the European Central Bank to raise interest rates once more this year, then hold rates steady in 2027. It expects the Bank of Japan to raise its key rate to 2% by the end of 2027. The Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged for most of 2027, with the next policy move likely an interest rate cut.

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The OECD expects the US Fed and the European Central Bank to raise int - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)