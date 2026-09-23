Pre-holiday Restocking Nears End; Rebar to Consolidate in Short Term

Futures consolidated lower today, closing at 3,113, down 0.26% from the previous trading day. In the spot market, quotes showed mixed performance in some regions, with fluctuations of 10-20 yuan/mt throughout the day, and market transactions were weak.

Fundamentals side, supply side, blast furnace steel mills continued to incur losses, with most maintaining their previous under-capacity production pace. EAF steel mills saw reduced difficulty in scrap procurement recently, with moderate per-ton margins. In east China, most EAF steel mills achieved per-ton margins above 50 yuan/mt, keeping production enthusiasm at a high level. According to an SMM survey, the operating rate of 50 EAF steel mills nationwide that mainly produce construction steel stood at 36.80%, up 1.24% WoW. Demand side, with futures declining and pre-holiday restocking nearing its end, market trading activity declined, high-priced resources faced weak acceptance, and shipments remained weak throughout the day. Overall, construction steel fundamentals currently lack clear drivers, and rebar prices are expected to consolidate in the short term.