[SMM PV Flash] 12 GW capacity fully phased out! Jinko Solar's Zhejiang PV cell and module factory undergoes technological transformation!

On September 21, the Jiaxing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau of Zhejiang Province issued a public notice regarding its intention to approve the environmental impact assessment documents for the high-efficiency new-structure cell and module technological transformation project of Zhejiang Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. According to the notice, Zhejiang Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Zhejiang Jinko") plans to invest 179.2 million yuan to implement the high-efficiency new-structure cell and module technological transformation project within its existing factory buildings. The project will phase out outdated equipment such as texturing machines and tabbing and stringing machines, introduce advanced equipment for wet processing and patterning, and deploy digital and intelligent systems including MES, SAP, and AI, thereby achieving a comprehensive technological upgrade. The factory undergoing this technological transformation by Zhejiang Jinko is located in Haining City, with existing capacity of 6 GW of crystalline silicon cells and 6 GW of cell modules. After the implementation of the above technological transformation project, the existing capacity of 6 GW/a of cells and 6 GW/a of modules will be fully phased out, while the R&D activities for solar cells will be retained. The entire plant will then achieve an annual production capacity of 2.7 GW/a of high-efficiency new-structure cells and 4 GW/a of modules.