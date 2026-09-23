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[SMM PV News] Large PV Project Invested and Built by Chinese Enterprise in Azerbaijan Officially Connected to Grid

Published: Sep 23, 2026 16:53 (GMT+8)
The grid connection ceremony for the 100 MW Gobustan PV power station project, invested and constructed by Universal Energy Co., Ltd., was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on the 16th.

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The grid connection ceremony for the 100 MW Gobustan PV power station - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)