On September 21, the Xishuangbanna Prefecture Ecology and Environment Bureau of Yunnan issued a public notice on the proposed review of the ecological and environmental impact assessment documents for the Bada PV power generation project.

The content shows that the Bada PV power generation project is located in Manyan Village, Manyanglong Village, and Manmengyang Village, Mengzhe Town, Menghai County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. The total investment is estimated at 122.98 million yuan, the total land area is 36.95 hectares, the rated capacity is 30 MW, and the installed capacity is 35.9268 MWp. It is a tea-PV complementary project.

The construction period of the project is 6 months, and monocrystalline silicon cell modules with a peak power of 650 Wp are selected.

The construction unit of the project is Huaneng New Energy (Menghai) Co., Ltd., which is a holding subsidiary of Huaneng New Energy.