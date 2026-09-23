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SHFE Aluminum Futures Warrants Drop 19.41% in a Week, 40.50% in a Month

Published: Sep 23, 2026 16:35 (GMT+8)
[SMM Aluminum Flash] On September 23, SHFE aluminum futures warrants registered 157,328 mt, down 12,067 mt from the previous trading day. Over the past week, SHFE aluminum futures warrants fell by 37,892 mt, a decline of 19.41%. Over the past month, SHFE aluminum futures warrants fell by 107,109 mt, a decline of 40.50%.

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[SMM Aluminum Flash] On September 23, SHFE aluminum futures warrants r - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)