The highly anticipated new exhibition format for the welding and cutting industry is about to make its grand debut in Düsseldorf.

Messe Düsseldorf Group
USE 2027
to Bring a Fresh Outlook to the Exhibition Industry
Düsseldorf, March 6, 2025 — In recent years, the welding and cutting industry has voiced a clear call for a new platform: a more dynamic, activity-rich, and modern trade fair. Responding to industry demand, Messe Düsseldorf Group is launching Urban Steel Expo (USE), the premier event for the world of welding and cutting, with a fresh concept tailored to the industry's needs. USE integrates technology, business, and trade fair culture, fostering business exchange and networking in an entirely new way, and is set to deliver a refreshing exhibition experience for the industry.
The inaugural USE will take place from April 20 to 23, 2027, and will be held every four years thereafter. The Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre in Germany will attract numerous companies from the global welding, cutting, and related process and technology sectors, becoming an international hotspot for industry exchange and collaboration.
More Than a Traditional Trade Fair:
The Premier Event for the World of Welding and Cutting
The launch of USE 2027 will redefine the traditional trade fair model. Technology, business, creativity, and the industry community will be deeply integrated at this industry event. Mr. Bernd Jablonowski, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf Group, said: "The industry has long been expecting a more innovative trade fair format, and we have now created the ideal framework conditions to meet that expectation. As a modern venue, the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre is perfectly suited to host such a flexible and innovative event. USE 2027 will set a new benchmark for exhibitions and drive the entire industry to new heights."
The new USE 2027 exhibition format has attracted numerous global market leaders and innovative companies to exhibit: Kemper, Filtershop, Microstep, Accurl Europe, Weldas, Sinto Agtos, Optrel, Kuka, Cloos, EWM, Jasic, ESAB, Siegmund, OTC, Kjellberg, and Abicor-Binzel, among other well-known companies, have already confirmed their participation. Commenting on this, Mr. Daniel Ryfisch, Global Project Director of the Metal Forming and Manufacturing Technology Group at Messe Düsseldorf Group, said: "With USE 2027, we are creating a platform that dynamically showcases technological innovations and drives industry exchange to new heights. The early confirmation of participation by many leading companies fully demonstrates their confidence in this exhibition concept. Together, we will advance welding and cutting technology into the future and bring greater attention to the innovative strength of this thriving industry."
USR: Urban Steel Rockstars
— An Event Full of Excitement
Messe Düsseldorf GmbH is also partnering exclusively with MingleMakers UG to jointly present the annual industry event Urban Steel Rockstars (USR). Organized by MingleMakers, USR is aimed at the welding and steel industry, focusing on networking, brand presentation, and immersive experiences. It blends the vibrant energy of the industrial sector with creative elements, bringing a distinctive “festival feel” to the trade fair. The masterclasses are particularly impressive: experts from leading industry enterprises will share valuable professional knowledge here and vividly showcase industry trends through interactive formats. By combining the traditional trade fair model with innovative communication elements, USR will create an exhibition platform that keeps pace with the times. Frederic Lanz, CEO of MingleMakers UG, emphasized: “Our partnership with Messe Düsseldorf GmbH enables us to take USR to new heights and jointly create an even more exciting and comprehensive event format at this new top-tier trade fair. The synergistic integration of USE and USR will become an important milestone in the industry’s development and will make Düsseldorf, Germany, the center of this unique experience.”
Düsseldorf:
The Ideal Place for the Industry’s Future
The choice of Düsseldorf for USE 2027 is no coincidence. With its excellent infrastructure, prime location in the heart of Europe, and well-developed transport links, the city provides an ideal setting for USE 2027. In addition, thanks to Messe Düsseldorf GmbH’s many internationally leading trade fairs, including wire & Tube, Valve World Expo, K, interpack, and GIFA/METEC/THERMPROCESS/NEWCAST, this international city on the Rhine enjoys an outstanding reputation in the relevant industries, making Düsseldorf the ideal city to host USE 2027.
Stay Tuned: USE 2027
Urban Steel Expo
— The Premier Event for the Welding and Cutting World
will take place from April 20 to 23, 2027, at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre.
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Messe Düsseldorf GmbH
Messe Düsseldorf GmbH is one of the world’s most successful trade fair companies. It hosts around 40 specialized trade fairs, including 20 international events, at its 613,000 m² exhibition center on the banks of the Rhine. Each year, international market leaders and top decision-makers from various industries gather across 18 halls to showcase and explore innovations, exchange ideas, and build connections. Messe Düsseldorf Group's professional exhibition sectors include: "Machinery, Equipment and Plants", covering metallurgy and foundry technology (including drupa, K, interpack, glasstec, wire & Tube, etc.); "Retail, Trade and Services" (EuroShop, EuroCIS, ProWein); "Health and Medical Technology" (MEDICA, COMPAMED, REHACARE, A+A); "Lifestyle and Beauty" (BEAUTY, TOP HAIR); "Leisure" (boot, CARAVAN SALON); and "Mobility" (XPONENTIAL, Flotte!).
In addition, its subsidiary Düsseldorf Congress hosts numerous conferences, corporate events, congresses and business meetings every year. Outside China, Messe Düsseldorf Group organizes more than 70 events annually. The group has representative offices in 77 countries and regions worldwide, with business operations covering 142 countries, including 7 international subsidiaries.