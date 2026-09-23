The highly anticipated new exhibition format for the welding and cutting industry is about to make its grand debut in Düsseldorf.

The launch of USE 2027 will redefine the traditional trade fair model. Technology, business, creativity, and the industry community will be deeply integrated at this industry event. Mr. Bernd Jablonowski, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf Group, said: "The industry has long been expecting a more innovative trade fair format, and we have now created the ideal framework conditions to meet that expectation. As a modern venue, the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre is perfectly suited to host such a flexible and innovative event. USE 2027 will set a new benchmark for exhibitions and drive the entire industry to new heights."

The new USE 2027 exhibition format has attracted numerous global market leaders and innovative companies to exhibit: Kemper, Filtershop, Microstep, Accurl Europe, Weldas, Sinto Agtos, Optrel, Kuka, Cloos, EWM, Jasic, ESAB, Siegmund, OTC, Kjellberg, and Abicor-Binzel, among other well-known companies, have already confirmed their participation. Commenting on this, Mr. Daniel Ryfisch, Global Project Director of the Metal Forming and Manufacturing Technology Group at Messe Düsseldorf Group, said: "With USE 2027, we are creating a platform that dynamically showcases technological innovations and drives industry exchange to new heights. The early confirmation of participation by many leading companies fully demonstrates their confidence in this exhibition concept. Together, we will advance welding and cutting technology into the future and bring greater attention to the innovative strength of this thriving industry."