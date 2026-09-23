CCS Releases Guidelines for Ships Using Hydrogen Fuel, 2026 Edition, Effective October 1

Recently, China Classification Society (CCS) issued the Guidelines for Ships Using Hydrogen Fuel (2026), which will take effect on October 1, 2026. Upon entry into force, these Guidelines will supersede the CCS Guidelines for Ships Using Fuel Cell Power Installations (2022).

A key pathway for shipping decarbonization, establishing full-process safety technical standards

The zero-carbon advantage of hydrogen energy makes it one of the key pathways for shipping decarbonization. To address the safety challenges in actual ship applications, there is an urgent need to establish and improve full-process safety technical standards covering all stages of hydrogen fuel bunkering, storage, supply, and use on ships. Against this backdrop, CCS has developed the Guidelines for Ships Using Hydrogen Fuel, which provide technical standards for the design, construction, and operation of hydrogen-fueled ships and fuel cell ships.

Two parts: hydrogen-fueled ships + fuel cell power installations

Part 1 of the Guidelines for Ships Using Hydrogen Fuel (2026) applies toships of steel or other equivalent materials with a length of 20 m and above that use hydrogen as fuel or are pre-designed with hydrogen fuel power systems, and is intended to provide safety standards for ships using hydrogen as fuel, specifying requirements for the arrangement, installation, control, and monitoring of machinery, equipment, and systems, with a view to minimizing the risks to hydrogen-powered ships, crew members, and the environment.

Part 2 applies to ships of steel or other equivalent materials with a length of 20 m and above that are fitted with fuel cell power installations, and is intended to specify requirements for the arrangement and installation of fuel cell power installations on ships, with a view to providing safe and reliable electrical and/or thermal energy for ships through fuel cell technology.

Developed based on IMO guidelines and the results of a national key R&D program

To adapt to the rapid development trend of hydrogen fuel applications on ships, CCS has, based on the IMO Maritime Safety Committee circular MSC.1/Circ.1394/Rev.2, "General Guidelines for Developing IMO Goal-Based Standards," adopted on July 8, 2019, and in combination with the research results of the national key R&D program "Key Technologies for Hydrogen-Driven Typical Ships" and the current state of industry development, established a foundational regulatory framework for the design, construction, and operation of hydrogen-powered ships on the basis of a comprehensive assessment of the goal-based functional requirements and potential risks of applying hydrogen fuel on ships, and developed safety technical measures for the design, construction, and operation of hydrogen-fueled ships.

The issuance of these Guidelines will provide technical support for the regulated development of hydrogen-powered ships and fuel cell ships in China, and contribute to the green and low-carbon transformation of the shipping industry.