Pre-holiday stockpiling consumption was moderate; SHFE zinc consolidated on a subdued note [SMM zinc futures review]

Santacruz acquires 500tpd lead-zinc flotation mill in Bolivia

Santacruz Silver Mining (TSX-V: SCZ) has acquired a 500-tonne-per-day milling facility in Bolivia for a total investment of about US$14 million, including a US$9.2 million purchase price of which US$4.6 million has been paid, with the balance due November 8, 2026, and plant handover expected on October 8, 2026. The facility comprises two 250-tpd circuits equipped with selective lead and zinc flotation systems that also recover high-grade silver, and will process ore from San Lucas, the company's wholly owned Bolivian subsidiary. Located about 5 km from the Reserva mine in the Caballo Blanco group, the plant is slated for commissioning in Q4 2026 and commercial production by year-end 2026. Routing San Lucas ore to the new mill frees capacity at Santacruz's three existing Bolivian plants, s