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North Atlantic Titanium Gets Approval for Drilling at Quebec Project, Aims to Expand Titanium Resources

Published: Sep 23, 2026 16:09 (GMT+8)
【SMM Titanium Flash】 On September 22, North Atlantic Titanium Corp. announced that it had obtained approval from the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests to conduct drilling at the Everett Titanium-Vanadium-Phosphate project in Havel-Saint-Pierre. The company plans to complete approximately 25,000 meters of drilling on 20 rigs over a three-year period. The weighted average grade of early metallurgical samples is TiO₂ 17.4% and V₂O₅ 0.18%. About 99% of the oxide minerals are high-quality ilmenite, with very low contents of magnesium, manganese, and aluminum. The deposit is located approximately 3 kilometers from the Lac Tio mine. As drilling progresses, the potential of titanium resources in this project is expected to become clearer, potentially adding a new source to the supply of titanium raw materials in North America.

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