Eurasian Economic Union Suspends Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Titanium Dioxide Until 2027
【SMM Titanium Flash】 On September 21st, the Eurasian Economic Commission Council decided to suspend anti-dumping measures on titanium dioxide imported from China, effective until August 10th, 2027. Previously, in accordance with Resolution No. 96 of October 2025, the Eurasian Economic Union had imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from 14.27% to 16.25% on Chinese titanium dioxide. Analysts believe that the suspension of these measures is beneficial to the interests of the Eurasian Economic Union countries. This move will reduce the tariff costs for Chinese titanium dioxide exports to the Eurasian market, and the relevant export volume is expected to rebound. Domestic titanium dioxide enterprises may further expand their overseas market opportunities.