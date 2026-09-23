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Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Hongyuan Energy Baotou Green Hydrogen Replacement Electrolysis Technological Transformation Project Filed, Investment of 2 Million Yuan, Gas Supply Capacity of 2000 Nm³/h

Published: Sep 23, 2026 15:20 (GMT+8)

Recently, Hongyuan Energy Technology (Baotou) Co., Ltd. completed the filing for its green hydrogen injection to replace electrolysis water technological transformation project. The project is located in Baotou Jinshan Industrial Park, Guyang County, Baotou City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with a total investment of 2 million yuan. It plans to start construction in October 2026 and complete in October 2027.

Green hydrogen replaces electrolysis hydrogen production, with no change in polysilicon capacity

This technological transformation project involves replacing the hydrogen supply process in the existing polysilicon production process with green hydrogen injection instead of electrolysis hydrogen production, and shutting down the plant's original electrolysis hydrogen production units.The system is designed for a maximum gas supply capacity of 2,000 Nm³/h, with no increase or decrease in polysilicon capacity.

Two-stage transformation: trucked gas supply transition, long-distance pipeline connection

The main transformation content is divided into two stages:

Stage 1: While the Huadian long-distance hydrogen pipeline is not yet operational, hydrogen will be supplied to the plant by truck. One new hydrogen pressure-reducing skid, unloading column, and related auxiliary facilities will be built to stably reduce the pressure of trucked hydrogen from approximately 20 MPa to the 1.4 MPa required by downstream processes, and deliver it to the hydrogen buffer tank. The system is designed for a maximum gas supply capacity of 2,000 Nm³/h. Supporting safety equipment will be added, including integrated multi-stage pressure-regulating valves, overpressure shut-off valves, pressure gauges and pressure transmitters, static grounding devices, vent pipes, and flame arresters.

Stage 2: Once the Huadian long-distance hydrogen pipeline is completed and put into operation, the trucked hydrogen supply mode will be discontinued. One new pipeline connection valve group will be built to enable direct connection with the Huadian long-distance hydrogen pipeline,with approximately 300 m of hydrogen piping laid in support; simultaneously, one additional hydrogen pressure-reducing skid will be added to deliver pipeline hydrogen to the hydrogen buffer tank, along with supporting facilities such as connection valve groups, flow meters, and pressure monitoring instruments. After the transformation is completed, the system's hydrogen pressure-reducing and stabilizing capacity will be 2,000 Nm³/h, which can significantly improve the stability of hydrogen supply pressure and safety redundancy, ensuring continuous and safe hydrogen supply for core processes such as hydrochlorination and reduction.

The implementation of this project will drive the transition of hydrogen supply in the polysilicon production process from electrolysis hydrogen production to green hydrogen substitution, contributing to green hydrogen consumption and carbon emission reduction in the industrial sector.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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