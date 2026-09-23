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Tender Announcement for Procurement of Copper-Steel Composite Cooling Stave and Other Projects

Published: Sep 23, 2026 15:23 (GMT+8)

1. Procurement Conditions

This procurement project for copper-steel composite cooling staves and other items (AGGFGSHHD260923320850) is tendered by Angang Steel Company Limited. The project funds are self-raised, and the project has met the conditions for procurement. A public single-round negotiation is now conducted.

2. Project Overview and Procurement Scope

2.1 Project name: Copper-steel composite cooling staves and other items

2.2 If the procurement fails, it will be converted to another procurement method: direct procurement

2.3 For the procurement content, scope, and scale of this project, please refer to the attachment Bill of Materials Attachment.pdf.

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this procurement.

3.2 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following qualification requirements:

See the attachment (if necessary

3.3 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 3 million yuan or above

3.4 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following performance requirements:

See the public single-round negotiation procurement requirements.

3.5 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See the public single-round negotiation procurement requirements.

Capability requirements: See the public single-round negotiation procurement requirements.

Other requirements: See the public single-round negotiation procurement requirements.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered in accordance with the law, bids from dishonest persons subject to enforcement are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Procurement Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the bidding may log in to the Angang Smart Tender and Bid Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn to download the electronic procurement documents from 13:00 on September 23, 2026 to 13:00 on September 29, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter).

Click to view tender details:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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