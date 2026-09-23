Neo Commences Production at Estonia Magnet Plant, Targets 20,000 t/y Globally

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials announced that commercial production has commenced at its Estonia magnet plant, with first products delivered to an EV traction motor customer. The plant, commissioned in September 2025, has a capacity of 2,000 t/y, with Phase 2 planned to expand to about 5,000 t/y. Long term, Neo targets 20,000 t/y of permanent magnets globally, covering an estimated 10-15% of demand outside China. Its current customers are Tier 1 motor manufacturers, with plans to expand into industrial, robotics, and clean energy applications. On September 2, Neo signed an offtake agreement with France's Carester, which will supply separated dysprosium and terbium oxides and other raw materials, strengthening Europe's non-China rare earth magnet supply chain.