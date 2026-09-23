Chinese Firm Patents Advanced NdFeB Magnet Molding Technology for Improved Quality
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 China's National Intellectual Property Administration数据显示，Zhejiang Zhonghang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. has obtained a patent titled "A Sintered NdFeB Forming Mold," publication no. CN224764315U, filed in October 2025. The patent features a slot system comprising star-shaped grooves, distribution channels, and evenly distributed feed holes along the edges, enabling uniform material distribution from the center to each forming cavity with synchronized multi-point feeding. Additionally, circular channels arranged in a cross-hatched pattern form a circulating heating槽, working with inlet and outlet pipes as a uniform auxiliary heating unit to provide comprehensive and even heating and insulation for materials in the forming cavities, enhancing the forming quality and consistency of NdFeB magnets.