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[Neelachal Ispat Proposes Raising Odisha Iron Ore Mine Capacity to 15 Mtpa]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 14:54 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has proposed expanding production at its iron ore mine in Odisha from 2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 15 Mtpa of run-of-mine ore and installing a 10 Mtpa iron ore beneficiation plant. The project covers a mining lease area of 874.29 hectares across Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts. The proposal has entered the environmental-appraisal process as a fresh Terms of Reference application. NINL, now part of Tata Steel, currently holds environmental clearance for 2 Mtpa of iron ore production from the mine.

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