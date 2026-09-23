[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Decline on Slower Demand

[India Domestic] India domestic steel prices decreased amid slower near-term construction demand and cautious buying. Secondary-market rebar prices dropped between 5-10 USD/tonne (500-1,000 INR/tonne) across key markets. Mumbai Rebar decreased 5 USD/tonne (500 INR/tonne) to 543 USD/tonne (52,000 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. Meanwhile, Raipur rebar down 7 USD/tonne (700 INR/tonne) to 526 USD/tonne (50,400 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Jalna rebar down by 10 USD/tonne (1,000 INR/tonne) to 528 USD/tonne (50,500 INR/tonne) EXW Jalna. Mandi ingot down by 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 494 USD/tonne (47,300 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Scrap prices saw minor fluctuations but are expected to remain stable for now. The market outlook remains cautiously positive with expectations that rebar prices may stabilise or improve rather than fall further as post-monsoon demand picks up.