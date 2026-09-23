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[SMM Hangzhou Construction Steel Inventory] Pre-holiday demand continued to release, inventory destocking accelerated

Published: Sep 23, 2026 14:38 (GMT+8)
As of September 23, construction steel inventory in Hangzhou stood at 828,000 mt this week, down 156,000 mt WoW, a decline of 15.85% WoW and 16.36% YoY.

As of Sep 23, construction steel inventory in Hangzhou stood at 828,000 mt this week, down 156,000 mt WoW, a decline of 15.85% WoW and 16.36% YoY. Recently, some nearby producers have been directly selling steel billets externally, with rebar output remaining low. Additionally, steel mills see limited price advantages in Hangzhou, keeping arrivals persistently low. Meanwhile, downstream stocking demand ahead of the dual holidays was released early this year, sustaining trading volume and accelerating inventory destocking.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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