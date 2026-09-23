[SMM Hangzhou Construction Steel Inventory] Pre-holiday demand continued to release, inventory destocking accelerated

As of September 23, construction steel inventory in Hangzhou stood at 828,000 mt this week, down 156,000 mt WoW, a decline of 15.85% WoW and 16.36% YoY.

As of Sep 23, construction steel inventory in Hangzhou stood at 828,000 mt this week, down 156,000 mt WoW, a decline of 15.85% WoW and 16.36% YoY. Recently, some nearby producers have been directly selling steel billets externally, with rebar output remaining low. Additionally, steel mills see limited price advantages in Hangzhou, keeping arrivals persistently low. Meanwhile, downstream stocking demand ahead of the dual holidays was released early this year, sustaining trading volume and accelerating inventory destocking.

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