【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 A patent for an "air-cooled high-efficiency permanent magnet motor" filed by Jilantai Chlor-Alkali Chemical and Inner Mongolia Chemical under China Salt has been granted, publication no. CN224774750U, dated September 18, 2026. The rotor core features magnet slots, secondary winding slots, and cooling slots, with permanent magnets embedded in the magnet slots and excitation coils wound in the secondary slots, forming a hybrid motor with both permanent magnets and excitation windings on the rotor. This design provides stable torque over a wide speed range with low reluctance loss and higher efficiency. The motor housing includes heat dissipation ribs and fins, while the front and rear end covers have air inlet and outlet holes, creating an air-cooling airflow path that improves heat dissipation and extends permanent magnet lifespan.