China's Aluminum Extrusion Exports Hit 92,500 mt in August, Up 8.7% YoY but Growth Slows

SMM, September 23，

According to customs data, China's aluminum extrusion exports totaled 92,500 mt in August 2026, the highest monthly export volume of the year, up 3.0% MoM, an increase of 2,700 mt from 89,800 mt in July. This was up 9.7% YoY from 84,300 mt in August 2025. From January to August, China's cumulative aluminum extrusion exports reached 629,600 mt, up 8.7% YoY.

By province, the MoM growth in August mainly came from traditional production areas. Guangdong exported 42,400 mt, accounting for 45.8%, up 4,100 mt MoM, with the province's growth alone exceeding the national net increase, making it the core engine of the month's rebound. Shandong served as a ballast, holding above 12,000 mt for three consecutive months. Hainan showed the strongest trend, staying above 2,900 mt for three consecutive months, as the province continued its positive export momentum following the independent customs operations of the free trade port. In addition, Inner Mongolia was up 1,800 mt YoY, Shaanxi up 1,300 mt YoY, and Sichuan up 1,100 mt YoY, as marginal export growth from emerging production areas in central and western China continued to accumulate, extending the spread of China's aluminum extrusion exports to inland regions.

By destination, regional divergence was stark. Southeast Asia remained firmly in first place at 26,500 mt, or 28.6%, up 10.9% MoM and up 8.6% YoY, making it the only region with both the largest volume and double-digit growth. Africa posted 18,800 mt, still up 13.9% YoY, but pulled back 6.0% MoM, with the pullback driven mainly by monthly fluctuations in orders from Nigeria alone; that country exported 7,700 mt in July, falling to 4,200 mt in August. Latin America recorded 14,400 mt, rebounding 23.1% MoM but still down 12.7% YoY. Southeast Asia and Latin America together added a net 5,300 mt, which was offset by a net decline of 1,200 mt in Africa and contraction in the long tail, leaving global exports up only 3.0% MoM. Within Southeast Asia, Vietnam exported 6,700 mt in August, below Malaysia's 7,900 mt, as the substitution effect of Vietnam's local extrusions became evident. The highly dispersed pattern of export destinations continued, with the top 15 countries accounting for only 59.9%. In September, Mexico imposed final anti-dumping duties on Chinese extrusions, covering aluminum bar and rod products under TIGIE codes 7604.10.02, 7604.10.99, 7604.29.01, 7604.29.02, and 7604.29.99, at $1.58/kg. For hollow extrusions from China under TIGIE code 7604.21.01, it levied an anti-dumping duty of $1.93/kg; these products are used mainly in building curtain walls, industrial frames, and transportation infrastructure, and are core products in high-end aluminum deep processing. Since Mexico issued an affirmative preliminary determination and imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on Chinese aluminum extrusions in December 2025, China's aluminum extrusion exports to Mexico have shown a month-by-month downtrend this year. The final determination is expected to further reduce export volumes to Mexico, but given the absolute volume of only 1,100 mt, or 1.2%, the overall impact is limited.

By trade mode, China's aluminum extrusion exports via Ordinary Trade in August were approximately 80,700 mt, accounting for 87.3%, down 2.8 percentage points from 90.1% in July; exports via processing trade with supplied materials were approximately 5,700 mt, accounting for 6.2%, up 2.4 percentage points from 3.8% in July; exports via processing trade with imported materials were approximately 5,100 mt, accounting for 5.5%, up 0.1 percentage point from July. Ordinary Trade mainly involves independently taking orders, while the rebound in processing trade with supplied materials more reflects replenishment of orders in the processing segment. The shift between the two indicates that price-driven market-based order-taking has recently shown marginal weakening momentum.

August aluminum extrusion exports reached 92,500 mt, up 3.0% MoM and up 9.7% YoY, hitting a new high for the year in a single month. By province, the driving force re-concentrated in traditional major producing regions: Guangdong alone increased by 4,100 mt MoM, while the rest of the provinces combined posted a net decline. The only trend-worthy growth came from emerging producing regions such as Hainan, where exports have stayed above 2,900 mt for three consecutive months, but the volume is not enough to offset fluctuations in major producing regions. By destination, regional divergence was pronounced: Southeast Asia remained the largest export region with 26,500 mt and a 28.6% share, up 10.9% MoM, making it the primary source of export growth. Africa still rose 13.9% YoY but pulled back 6.0% MoM, mainly dragged by a sharp drop in single-month orders from Nigeria, representing a monthly disturbance rather than a trend reversal. Latin America rebounded 23.1% MoM but still fell 12.7% YoY under the impact of anti-dumping duties in Mexico. By trade mode, the share of Ordinary Trade fell back to 87.3%, while processing trade with supplied materials expanded, indicating marginal weakening in price-driven momentum for independent order-taking. Overall, aluminum extrusion exports totaled 629,600 mt in January-August, up 8.7% YoY cumulatively, with June-August maintaining a high-level sideways pattern. Affected by the continued narrowing of the price spread between Chinese and overseas markets, September aluminum extrusion exports are expected to pull back weakly to 85,000-92,000 mt. In Q4, under the impact of the continued contraction in the price spread between Chinese and overseas markets and the ongoing release of local capacity in Southeast Asia, monthly exports are expected to run in the 75,000-89,000 mt range, with the midpoint lower than Q3. Full-year 2026 aluminum extrusion exports are expected to land in the 950,000-990,000 mt range.