Secondary Lead: Tight Spot Supply Supports Suppliers Holding Prices Firm; Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Average [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Views in the secondary refined lead market diverged today. Most suggested lowering the online price by 50 yuan/mt. Downstream pre-holiday procurement is nearing its end, with intended purchase prices at 16,050 yuan/mt. Some suppliers reported scarce spot order cargoes and made no shipments for the time being, advocating parity between secondary refined lead and the SMM #1 lead average price, with no adjustment to the online price. Spot trading was mediocre, and the standoff continued. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price stood at 16,200 yuan/mt, a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 2.19, while secondary refined lead procurement sentiment today was 1.78 (for historical data, please log in to the database).

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