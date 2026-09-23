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Secondary Lead: Tight Spot Supply Supports Suppliers Holding Prices Firm; Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Average [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 14:04 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 23:

Views in the secondary refined lead market diverged today. Most suggested lowering the online price by 50 yuan/mt. Downstream pre-holiday procurement is nearing its end, with intended purchase prices at 16,050 yuan/mt. Some suppliers reported scarce spot order cargoes and made no shipments for the time being, advocating parity between secondary refined lead and the SMM #1 lead average price, with no adjustment to the online price. Spot trading was mediocre, and the standoff continued. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price stood at 16,200 yuan/mt, a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 2.19, while secondary refined lead procurement sentiment today was 1.78 (for historical data, please log in to the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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