logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

NFC Completes Phase I of Vietnam Dak Nong Aluminum Project, Achieving Full Operation Ahead of Schedule

Published: Sep 23, 2026 13:54 (GMT+8)

The Vietnam Dak Nong aluminum project, constructed by China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. (NFC) as the general contractor, has achieved first aluminum tapping from all 110 electrolysis cells in Phase I, marking the full completion and commissioning of Phase I and the official transition from startup to stable operation.

In terms of contract performance progress, the project achieved first aluminum tapping on July 14 this year, 51 days ahead of the contractual milestone; on September 15, all 110 electrolysis cells in Phase I achieved aluminum tapping, a further 78 days ahead of the contractual milestone, setting a new record for the execution of large-scale aluminum EPC projects in Southeast Asia.

In terms of project management, since the commencement of power-on and baking, NFC’s project management team has strengthened coordinated control of schedule and quality, achieving zero major safety or quality incidents throughout the entire power-on—baking—tapping process, a 100% first-time success rate in trial runs, and first-time success in the baking and startup of all electrolysis cells, fully demonstrating NFC’s strong capabilities in engineering and construction management.

As a landmark project of China-Vietnam capacity cooperation, the high-quality completion and commissioning of Phase I will strongly boost the development of the local aluminum industry and inject new momentum into deepening China-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation and achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
39 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 23 Sep , 2026
39 mins ago
Nanchang Aluminum Billet Prices Stable, A00 Spot at RMB 24,240/t
1 hour ago
Nanchang Aluminum Billet Prices Stable, A00 Spot at RMB 24,240/t
Read More
Nanchang Aluminum Billet Prices Stable, A00 Spot at RMB 24,240/t
Nanchang Aluminum Billet Prices Stable, A00 Spot at RMB 24,240/t
On September 23, Nanchang aluminum billet Φ90 was quoted at RMB 24,440/t, with processing fee at RMB 200/t (flat from the previous trading day); Φ120 at RMB 24,340/t, with processing fee at RMB 100/t (flat); Φ178 at RMB 24,340/t, with processing fee at RMB 100/t (flat). SMM A00 aluminum spot stood at RMB 24,240/t.
1 hour ago
Wuxi Aluminum Billet Prices Steady, Processing Fees Unchanged on September 23
1 hour ago
Wuxi Aluminum Billet Prices Steady, Processing Fees Unchanged on September 23
Read More
Wuxi Aluminum Billet Prices Steady, Processing Fees Unchanged on September 23
Wuxi Aluminum Billet Prices Steady, Processing Fees Unchanged on September 23
On September 23, Wuxi aluminum billet Φ90 was quoted at RMB 24,570/t, with processing fee at RMB 330/t (flat from the previous trading day); Φ120 at RMB 24,450/t, with processing fee at RMB 210/t (flat); Φ178 at RMB 24,420/t, with processing fee at RMB 180/t (flat). SMM A00 aluminum spot stood at RMB 24,240/t.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Sep 23, 2026 15:55 (GMT+8)
news
Nanchang Aluminum Billet Prices Stable, A00 Spot at RMB 24,240/t
Sep 23, 2026 15:15 (GMT+8)
news
Wuxi Aluminum Billet Prices Steady, Processing Fees Unchanged on September 23
Sep 23, 2026 15:15 (GMT+8)
news
Foshan Aluminum Billet Prices Remain Steady on September 23, Processing Fees Unchanged
Sep 23, 2026 15:07 (GMT+8)