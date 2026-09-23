China, New Zealand Hold Second NEV Dialogue in Beijing, Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

[Second China-New Zealand NEV Dialogue Held in Beijing] On September 22, 2026, Wang Weiming, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Chris Nees, Deputy Secretary of New Zealand's Ministry of Urban, Environmental, Regional and Transport, co-chaired the second China-New Zealand NEV dialogue in Beijing. Wang Weiming stated that establishing the NEV dialogue mechanism is a pragmatic measure to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and New Zealand. The two sides jointly held the first China-New Zealand NEV dialogue in Wellington, New Zealand, last December, laying an important foundation for industrial cooperation between the two countries. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is willing to continue strengthening dialogue and exchanges in the NEV field with New Zealand's Ministry of Urban, Environmental, Regional and Transport. Chris Nees stated that the NEV dialogue mechanism has established an important platform for policy exchanges between New Zealand and China in the NEV field, and New Zealand is willing to continue cooperation with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology under this mechanism. Heads of relevant departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology attended the dialogue.