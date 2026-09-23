[SMM PV Flash] Renalfa Expands Bulgarian Solar Plant to 65 MWp and Adds 165 MWh of Storage

Renalfa IPP has completed the repowering and hybridisation of the Devnya solar plant in northeastern Bulgaria, expanding the facility from 5 MWp to 65 MWp and adding a co-located 60 MW/165 MWh battery system. The original plant has operated since 2011, while Solarpro Bulgaria managed the project and delivered the EPC scope for the upgrade. The work therefore represents approximately 60 MWp of incremental solar capacity rather than a new standalone 65 MWp plant; the upgraded hybrid asset is complete, with future returns dependent on market participation, storage dispatch and utilisation.