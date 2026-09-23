[SMM PV Flash] Comstock Moves US Solar-Panel Recycling Line to Continuous 24/7 Operations

Comstock Metals announced on 22 September that its solar-panel recycling system in Silver Springs, Nevada, had moved to continuous 24-hour, seven-day operations, advancing from equipment integration and commissioning into continuous production. One line is designed to process up to approximately 100,000 tonnes, or around 3.3 million end-of-life modules, annually while separating aluminium, glass and silicon- and metal-bearing materials under a zero-landfill model. The 100,000-tonne figure is rated design capacity rather than current output, and the company remains in the process of ramping production in line with customer volumes.