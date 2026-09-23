[SMM Statistics] PV Module Tender Capacity in August 2026 Reached 11.64 GW, with an Average Winning Bid Price of 0.687 yuan/W
From August 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026, SMM statistics showed that enterprises in China won bids for a total of 141 PV module projects, of which 92 disclosed winning bid capacity, totaling 11.64 GW, a decrease of 0.49 GW compared with the previous statistical period. Thirty-eight enterprises disclosed winning bid prices, with winning bid prices concentrated in the range of 0.66–0.86 yuan/W, and the procurement weighted average price was 0.687 yuan/W, down 0.089 yuan/W from the previous statistical period.