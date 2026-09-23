Nadara confirmed on 22 September that construction had been completed on the 227 MW Big Fish agrivoltaic project in Sicily, spread across 15 plots in Catania, Lentini and Motta Sant’Anastasia and covering around 400 hectares. About half of the site remains in agricultural use, with modules elevated by up to approximately three metres; construction took around 12 months and involved more than 900 workers. Amazon has contracted 156 MW under a long-term power purchase agreement, but the current disclosure confirms construction completion and should not be treated as commercial operation until grid acceptance and operating status are separately confirmed.