Nigeria announced on 22 September that its USD 300 million Distributed Renewable Energy Fund had reached commercial launch, moving from fund structuring into active capital deployment. Co-managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa50, the vehicle will support mini-grids, standalone solar systems and other distributed power projects serving areas with limited grid access, using blended public and private capital to expand financing capacity. The milestone makes the investment platform operational but does not mean the full capital has been deployed or that all underlying projects have started construction; the first investments and resulting capacity additions remain the next key steps.