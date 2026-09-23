Poland’s energy regulator formally published notices on 22 September for seven regular renewable energy auctions to be held from 2 to 10 November, covering more than 76 TWh of electricity with a total value of nearly PLN 25 billion. Solar PV and onshore wind account for 64.5 TWh worth just over PLN 17.9 billion, including a 53.25 TWh joint basket for projects above 1 MW scheduled for 10 November. The auctions will remain price-based and open only to new installations; the announcement sets the auction framework and timetable and does not represent award results.