September 23 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

SMM, September 23:

Today, mainstream quotations for waste lead-acid batteries in China remained stable, with only a few smelters making small adjustments to their purchasing prices in different directions, while recyclers' buying prices were generally steady. As the weather turns cooler in north China and temperature differences widen, seasonal replacement demand for automotive starter and EV lead-acid batteries is expected to rise, and the market is widely watching whether the volume of retired and recycled scrap batteries can increase after the holiday. However, regional expectations are divided: north China is relatively optimistic, while some recyclers in south China believe the rebound will be limited and October recycling volume may be roughly flat compared with September. With the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day approaching, holiday shutdowns and purchasing and sales arrangements are disrupting activity, and short-term market sentiment remains cautious. Recycler attitudes continue to diverge, with some selling quickly and others holding back from selling in anticipation of higher prices. In the short term, scrap battery prices are expected to stabilize at highs and move sideways along with lead prices, while attention should be paid to the pace of recovery in October retirement volumes and smelters' price adjustments after inventory digestion.