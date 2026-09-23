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Tianjin Zinc: Freight Costs Rise, Premiums Increase [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:59 (GMT+8)
[Tianjin Zinc: Freight Rates Rise, Premiums Move Up] In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were concluded at 26,400-26,690 yuan/mt, with Zijin transactions at 26,620-26,830 yuan/mt. Transactions for #1 zinc ingot were concluded near 26,380-26,600 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 120 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, while Huxin was quoted at 28,115 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-100 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. The Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.

SMM, September 23: In the Tianjin market, #0 zinc ingot was mainly traded at 26,400-26,690 yuan/mt, Zijin was traded at 26,620-26,830 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot was traded near 26,380-26,600 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 120 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Huzinc was quoted at 28,115 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-100 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market. As of the midday close, the high-priced brand Zijin was at a premium of about 120 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Huoshaoyun was quoted at a discount of about 100 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. Refined zinc purchasing sentiment in the Tianjin region was 1.8, and selling sentiment was 2.31. Futures consolidated at highs, downstream users mostly stayed on the sidelines with few inquiries, freight rates rose ahead of the holiday, traders raised premiums on shipments, and overall market trading sentiment was weak.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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