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SHFE aluminum stabilizes, spot aluminum trading sentiment continues to improve [SMM Aluminum Spot Midday Review]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 10:56 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 23:

Intraday, the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract fluctuated more sharply, with its overall center edging up slightly compared with the same period yesterday. However, with the holiday approaching, downstream stocking sentiment was moderate, and spot premiums in today's transactions rose from yesterday. SMM A00 aluminum ingot spot premiums stood at 10-30 yuan/mt.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approach and SHFE aluminum futures rebound slightly, traders holding cargoes in the central China market tended to sell as soon as possible, but high aluminum prices and insufficient peak-season strength limited buying sentiment among downstream processing enterprises, leaving market trading sluggish. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market were around a discount of 50-80 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum October contract.

Inventory in the three regions continued to show destocking, with a total decline of 12,500 mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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